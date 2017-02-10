Broward needs a strong county mayor | Editorial
Every year, the County Commission rotates the post among its nine members, except for Chip LaMarca, the only Republican, but that's another matter. And if people don't know who's in charge, who can make decisions and who can set direction, that's a problem.
Fort Lauderdale Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|2 min
|Cheech the Conser...
|1,492,531
|Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09)
|1 hr
|TRD
|71,362
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|1 hr
|Mothra
|63,196
|Missing 5-year-old Florida girl likely was abdu... (Feb '09)
|4 hr
|zazz
|98,334
|Annika Dean Mormon Crisis Actress
|19 hr
|Zeffro
|3
|Angelina Jolie Continues To Snub Her Father Jon... (Jan '06)
|20 hr
|KEEPITREAL
|170
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|Feb 7
|silly rabbit
|313,268
