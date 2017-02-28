Broward lawmaker seeks limits on age to operate boats

Children under age 16 would be prohibited from operating most boats on salt water in Florida unless accompanied by sober adults, under a measure filed Monday. The proposal by Sen. Gary Farmer, D-Fort Lauderdale, would prohibit minors younger than 16 from operating vessels with motors of at least 10 horsepower or sailboats that have hulls of 10 feet or more.

