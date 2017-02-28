Broward lawmaker seeks limits on age ...

Broward lawmaker seeks limits on age to operate boats

Next Story Prev Story
58 min ago Read more: South Florida Sun-Sentinel

Children under age 16 would be prohibited from operating most boats on salt water in Florida unless accompanied by sober adults, under a measure filed Monday. The proposal by Sen. Gary Farmer, D-Fort Lauderdale, would prohibit minors younger than 16 from operating vessels with motors of at least 10 horsepower or sailboats that have hulls of 10 feet or more.

Start the conversation, or Read more at South Florida Sun-Sentinel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fort Lauderdale Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 2 min USAsince1680 1,498,690
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 1 hr Patriot AKA Bozo 63,409
News Hialeah one of nation's least diverse cities, s... 2 hr xxx 6
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 2 hr silly rabbit 313,393
News Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09) 12 hr TRD 71,401
News Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08) Sun silly rabbit 8,023
News Missing 5-year-old Florida girl likely was abdu... (Feb '09) Sun zazz 98,349
See all Fort Lauderdale Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fort Lauderdale Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Rip Current Statement for Broward County was issued at February 28 at 3:56AM EST

Fort Lauderdale Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fort Lauderdale Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Space Station
  2. Iraq
  3. Egypt
  4. Iran
  5. South Korea
 

Fort Lauderdale, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,477 • Total comments across all topics: 279,205,866

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC