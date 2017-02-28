Broward lawmaker seeks limits on age to operate boats
Children under age 16 would be prohibited from operating most boats on salt water in Florida unless accompanied by sober adults, under a measure filed Monday. The proposal by Sen. Gary Farmer, D-Fort Lauderdale, would prohibit minors younger than 16 from operating vessels with motors of at least 10 horsepower or sailboats that have hulls of 10 feet or more.
Start the conversation, or Read more at South Florida Sun-Sentinel.
Add your comments below
Fort Lauderdale Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|2 min
|USAsince1680
|1,498,690
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|1 hr
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|63,409
|Hialeah one of nation's least diverse cities, s...
|2 hr
|xxx
|6
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|2 hr
|silly rabbit
|313,393
|Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09)
|12 hr
|TRD
|71,401
|Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08)
|Sun
|silly rabbit
|8,023
|Missing 5-year-old Florida girl likely was abdu... (Feb '09)
|Sun
|zazz
|98,349
Find what you want!
Search Fort Lauderdale Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC