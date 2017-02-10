Border officials announce changes for checked guns after Fort Lauderdale airport shooting
International travelers flying into south Florida airports will not be allowed to pick up guns at baggage claim carousels, under a recent change by U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials All passengers must now claim checked guns from a baggage inspection area while going through customs, according to the change by the agency's Miami field office. A notice from the agency said the change was "necessary in light of recent events, emerging threats, and in an effort to ensure the safety and security" of others.
