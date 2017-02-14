Bill filed to bar access to recording...

Bill filed to bar access to recordings of Pulse-like attacks

Public access to video and audio recordings of someone's death would be banned under a bill filed in the Legislature, attracting concerns from open government and transparency advocates who say it would squelch oversight of law enforcement. Rep. Chris Latvala, R-Clearwater, filed HB 661 last week.

