Bicom Systems Announces Upcoming Product Releases to Support Telco Growth
FT. LAUDERDALE, FL FEBRUARY 8, 2017 Bicom Systems, the only unified communications provider with all the right pieces in all the right places, announced the upcoming release of several unified communications products at ITEXPO this morning. New releases will include PBXware 5, gloCOM 5, gloCOM GO, and SERVERware 3. PBXware is a turnkey IP-PBX communications platform with unmatched scalability, flexibility, and reliability.
