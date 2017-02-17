Best Free Concert of the Weekend: Kil...

Best Free Concert of the Weekend: Killmama and Boxwood at Kill Your Idol

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: Miami New Times

Now add the free-admission factor to the combo. Local record label Cheap Miami states that "Sundays are for rock 'n' roll, cheap drinks, and a killer time," and we couldn't agree more.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Miami New Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fort Lauderdale Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 13 min Archie DeBunker 1,495,862
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 1 hr John Emerson 313,317
News Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09) 8 hr Ize Found 71,367
News Name of 27-year-old found dead released (Feb '07) 15 hr Jeanysa 111
News Missing 5-year-old Florida girl likely was abdu... (Feb '09) Thu zazz 98,340
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) Thu carmino seranni 63,268
News Ex-Spherion CEO, Cinda Hallman, dies (Jan '08) Wed gomentmule 4
See all Fort Lauderdale Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fort Lauderdale Forum Now

Fort Lauderdale Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fort Lauderdale Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pakistan
  3. Hong Kong
  4. North Korea
  5. Hurricane
  1. Wall Street
  2. Syria
  3. Iran
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Mexico
 

Fort Lauderdale, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,102 • Total comments across all topics: 278,947,154

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC