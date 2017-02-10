Behind bars, airport gunman has fits ...

Behind bars, airport gunman has fits of crying, laughter

Read more: South Florida Sun-Sentinel

Esteban Santiago, 26, has pleaded not guilty to 22 federal charges linked to the Jan. 6 mass shooting at Fort Lauderdale's international airport. Five people were killed and six survived gunshot injuries.

