Behind bars, airport gunman has fits of crying, laughter
Esteban Santiago, 26, has pleaded not guilty to 22 federal charges linked to the Jan. 6 mass shooting at Fort Lauderdale's international airport. Five people were killed and six survived gunshot injuries.
Start the conversation, or Read more at South Florida Sun-Sentinel.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fort Lauderdale Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|3 min
|Coca-Cola
|1,492,250
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|4 hr
|Into The Night
|63,187
|Missing 5-year-old Florida girl likely was abdu... (Feb '09)
|8 hr
|zazz
|98,333
|Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09)
|10 hr
|Ize Found
|71,360
|Annika Dean Mormon Crisis Actress
|19 hr
|Julius
|2
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|Feb 7
|silly rabbit
|313,268
|Sunrise Police Sued for Fatally Shooting Mental...
|Feb 6
|Go Blue Forever
|1
Find what you want!
Search Fort Lauderdale Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC