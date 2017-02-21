As Trump Reverses Trans Guidelines, Pride Fort Lauderdale Expands
To celebrate its 40th year of LGBTQ awareness, Pride Fort Lauderdale is taking its annual festival from the cozy confines of Holiday Park to Fort Lauderdale Beach. This weekend's Pride Fort Lauderdale - scheduled to be centrally located at 1100 Seabreeze Blvd., also the site of the Tortuga Music Festival - will be an expanded version of the free celebration of the LGBTQ community, supporters, and friends.
