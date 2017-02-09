As lawmakers weigh bill to kill Enterprise Florida, travel-leisure...
Broward County and the City of Plantation are competing for an international headquarters that would create 300 jobs, according to agenda items published by both local governments.. The undisclosed "travel-leisure" company, described as a "disruptor in the industry," could just get in under the wire if the state Legislature proceeds to kill Enterprise Florida and economic incentives tied to job creation.
Start the conversation, or Read more at South Florida Sun-Sentinel.
Add your comments below
Fort Lauderdale Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|2 min
|OzRitz
|1,492,129
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|11 min
|Into The Night
|63,182
|Missing 5-year-old Florida girl likely was abdu... (Feb '09)
|1 hr
|zazz
|98,333
|Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09)
|4 hr
|Ize Found
|71,360
|Annika Dean Mormon Crisis Actress
|13 hr
|Julius
|2
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|Feb 7
|silly rabbit
|313,268
|Sunrise Police Sued for Fatally Shooting Mental...
|Feb 6
|Go Blue Forever
|1
Find what you want!
Search Fort Lauderdale Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC