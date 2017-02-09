As lawmakers weigh bill to kill Enterprise Florida, travel-leisure...

As lawmakers weigh bill to kill Enter...

Broward County and the City of Plantation are competing for an international headquarters that would create 300 jobs, according to agenda items published by both local governments.. The undisclosed "travel-leisure" company, described as a "disruptor in the industry," could just get in under the wire if the state Legislature proceeds to kill Enterprise Florida and economic incentives tied to job creation.

