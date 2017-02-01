Aqua condominium sells for $7.79 million

A condominium in Aqua tops all transactions in this week's real estate. 280 GGP LLC sold the Unit 4 condominium at 280 Golden Gate Point to Richard Perlman and Ellen Hanson, of Sarasota, for $7.79 million.

