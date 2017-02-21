Alter Bridge plots spring tour with In Flames
Alter Bridge has announced a run of U.S. headlining tour dates for the spring. Swedish metallers In Flames will provide support for select dates on the trek, which begins April 21 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida and concludes May 17 in Milwaukee.
