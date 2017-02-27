Allegiant adds new destinations in la...

Allegiant adds new destinations in latest expansion at MidAmerica St. Louis Airport

22 hrs ago

MidAmerica St. Louis Airport today announced that Allegiant is adding two new destinations to its non-stop flight offerings. Beginning May 26, the airline will offer direct flights to Myrtle Beach, S.C. , on a seasonal basis, and on May 17, year-round service begins to Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

Fort Lauderdale, FL

