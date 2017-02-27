Allegiant adds new destinations in latest expansion at MidAmerica St. Louis Airport
MidAmerica St. Louis Airport today announced that Allegiant is adding two new destinations to its non-stop flight offerings. Beginning May 26, the airline will offer direct flights to Myrtle Beach, S.C. , on a seasonal basis, and on May 17, year-round service begins to Fort Lauderdale, Fla.
