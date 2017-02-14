Alleged airport shooter lied about charges on job form
Santiago, who is accused of killing five people at a Flor... A fire broke out in Disneyland's main parking structure Monday that burned eight cars and caused seven people to be treated for smoke inhalation. A fire broke out in Disneyland's main parking structure Monday that burned eight cars and caused seven people to be treated for smoke inhalation.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KTVN Reno.
Add your comments below
Fort Lauderdale Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|50 min
|OzRitz
|1,494,201
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|1 hr
|Larry
|63,258
|Artist's drawings might help identify woman pul... (Sep '07)
|Mon
|Never forget Patty
|16
|Marking Adam Walsh's memory (Jul '06)
|Mon
|Mystery
|5
|Derrick Jones former wave 3 anchor from louisvi... (Aug '13)
|Mon
|unknown
|27
|Multiple people shot, at least 3 dead at Fort L...
|Sun
|Bronson Holmes
|5
|Annika Dean Mormon Crisis Actress
|Feb 12
|Joseph Smithy
|4
Find what you want!
Search Fort Lauderdale Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC