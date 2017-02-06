Adam Davenport To Play Iconic Adult Film Star In Ronnie Larsen's Shooting Porn
Adam Davenport takes on the lead role in Ronnie Larsen 's "Shooting Porn," opening this weekend at Empire Stage in Fort Lauderdale before a prospective multiple city tour. The play examines two directors and three actors working in the world of the gay adult film industry in the '90s.
