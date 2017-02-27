AAA: Gas prices to rise 30-70 cents p...

AAA: Gas prices to rise 30-70 cents per gallon this spring

10 hrs ago Read more: Florida Today

AAA: Gas prices to rise 30-70 cents per gallon this spring Motorists should expect to see a seasonable rise in gas prices this spring. Refineries are easing into maintenance season, which normally signals a gradual increase in prices at the pump.

