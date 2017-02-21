A Hip-Hop Themed Ice Cream Shop Heads to Wynwood and More New Restaurant Intel
Have a craving for an A$AP Rocky Road? Or a Fat Joe Pistachio? Then head to Mr. Kream , Wynwood's newest ice cream shop and spray paint store at 2400 North Miami Avenue. Owned and operated by a "couple of chubby DJs" it features a variety of different ice cream combos all named after different rappers, plus items like a beer floats, Ricky Rozay mimosa popsicles, sundaes, flavored coffees, plus board games, and of course, a DJ spinning hip hop music.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Eater.
Add your comments below
Fort Lauderdale Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|1 min
|Cheech the Conser...
|1,496,974
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|2 hr
|Julia
|63,296
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|3 hr
|ThomasA
|313,381
|Missing 5-year-old Florida girl likely was abdu... (Feb '09)
|5 hr
|zazz
|98,344
|Psychiatric Hospital chain busted for frauds
|19 hr
|Again
|2
|This is a test
|19 hr
|Funny
|1
|Sunrise Police Sued for Fatally Shooting Mental...
|19 hr
|Again
|3
Find what you want!
Search Fort Lauderdale Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC