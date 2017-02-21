A Hip-Hop Themed Ice Cream Shop Heads...

A Hip-Hop Themed Ice Cream Shop Heads to Wynwood and More New Restaurant Intel

Have a craving for an A$AP Rocky Road? Or a Fat Joe Pistachio? Then head to Mr. Kream , Wynwood's newest ice cream shop and spray paint store at 2400 North Miami Avenue. Owned and operated by a "couple of chubby DJs" it features a variety of different ice cream combos all named after different rappers, plus items like a beer floats, Ricky Rozay mimosa popsicles, sundaes, flavored coffees, plus board games, and of course, a DJ spinning hip hop music.

