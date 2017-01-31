911 calls show panic, chaos during Fort Lauderdale airport shooting
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - Calls to 911 released Tuesday portray nervous passengers and workers hiding at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport in the aftermath of the mass shooting that left five dead and six wounded. "There's something going on at the airport," said one caller from Terminal 2, where the shooting took place.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Worcester Telegram & Gazette.
Add your comments below
Fort Lauderdale Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|3 min
|OzRitz
|1,488,228
|Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09)
|3 hr
|TRD
|71,333
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|4 hr
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|63,050
|Searching for someone
|4 hr
|Relative and friend
|1
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|6 hr
|DAVID27
|313,257
|Missing 5-year-old Florida girl likely was abdu... (Feb '09)
|Mon
|zazz
|98,321
|Multiple people shot, at least 3 dead at Fort L...
|Jan 26
|Liz Cromwell
|4
Find what you want!
Search Fort Lauderdale Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC