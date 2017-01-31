911 calls show panic, chaos during Fo...

911 calls show panic, chaos during Fort Lauderdale airport shooting

Next Story Prev Story
54 min ago Read more: Worcester Telegram & Gazette

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - Calls to 911 released Tuesday portray nervous passengers and workers hiding at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport in the aftermath of the mass shooting that left five dead and six wounded. "There's something going on at the airport," said one caller from Terminal 2, where the shooting took place.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Worcester Telegram & Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fort Lauderdale Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 3 min OzRitz 1,488,228
News Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09) 3 hr TRD 71,333
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 4 hr Patriot AKA Bozo 63,050
Searching for someone 4 hr Relative and friend 1
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 6 hr DAVID27 313,257
News Missing 5-year-old Florida girl likely was abdu... (Feb '09) Mon zazz 98,321
News Multiple people shot, at least 3 dead at Fort L... Jan 26 Liz Cromwell 4
See all Fort Lauderdale Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fort Lauderdale Forum Now

Fort Lauderdale Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fort Lauderdale Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. Ferguson
  3. Super Bowl
  4. American Idol
  5. Iran
  1. China
  2. Hong Kong
  3. Mexico
  4. Iraq
  5. Wall Street
 

Fort Lauderdale, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,526 • Total comments across all topics: 278,457,197

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC