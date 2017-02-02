911 Calls Show Confusion During Flori...

911 Calls Show Confusion During Florida Airport Shooting

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: CBS Local

CW44 Station Bio- WTOG-TV first began operations on November 4, 1968, broadcasting on UHF channel 44. Originally owned my Minnesota-based Hubbard Broadcasting Corp., WTOG solidified itself in the Tampa Bay market by being the area's only [...] Anti-Trump March Canceled Over Safety Concerns Organizers have canceled a planned weekend protest march outside President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort, saying they had concerns about safety. 2 Teens Face Murder Charge in Fatal Craigslist Robbery Police say they've arrested a second teenager suspected in the fatal shooting of a man who was selling a dirt bike on Craigslist.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS Local.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fort Lauderdale Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 3 min Facebook 1,489,145
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 2 hr Prophet Atlantis 313,265
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 2 hr Patriot AKA Bozo 63,074
News Missing 5-year-old Florida girl likely was abdu... (Feb '09) 2 hr zazz 98,325
News Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09) 9 hr Ize Found 71,338
News Naked man rescued after getting stuck on Florid... (May '15) 20 hr henry 7
Vickie Brewster Wed Vickie Brewster 1
See all Fort Lauderdale Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fort Lauderdale Forum Now

Fort Lauderdale Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fort Lauderdale Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Iran
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Mexico
  5. China
  1. Supreme Court
  2. American Idol
  3. NASA
  4. Gunman
  5. North Korea
 

Fort Lauderdale, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,081 • Total comments across all topics: 278,519,085

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC