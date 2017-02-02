911 Calls Show Confusion During Florida Airport Shooting
CW44 Station Bio- WTOG-TV first began operations on November 4, 1968, broadcasting on UHF channel 44. Originally owned my Minnesota-based Hubbard Broadcasting Corp., WTOG solidified itself in the Tampa Bay market by being the area's only [...] Anti-Trump March Canceled Over Safety Concerns Organizers have canceled a planned weekend protest march outside President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort, saying they had concerns about safety. 2 Teens Face Murder Charge in Fatal Craigslist Robbery Police say they've arrested a second teenager suspected in the fatal shooting of a man who was selling a dirt bike on Craigslist.
Fort Lauderdale Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|3 min
|1,489,145
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|2 hr
|Prophet Atlantis
|313,265
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|2 hr
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|63,074
|Missing 5-year-old Florida girl likely was abdu... (Feb '09)
|2 hr
|zazz
|98,325
|Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09)
|9 hr
|Ize Found
|71,338
|Naked man rescued after getting stuck on Florid... (May '15)
|20 hr
|henry
|7
|Vickie Brewster
|Wed
|Vickie Brewster
|1
