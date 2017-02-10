5-Star CB Patrick Surtain Jr. plans M...

5-Star CB Patrick Surtain Jr. plans Michigan State visit

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Feb 9 Read more: The Only Colors

Patrick Surtain Jr., a 6-1, 181-pound cornerback from Fort Lauderdale, Florida, is not only a five-star recruit but the nation's No. 1 cornerback.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Only Colors.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fort Lauderdale Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 2 min Wall specialist 63,213
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 4 min Obama who 1,492,726
Annika Dean Mormon Crisis Actress 5 hr Joseph Smithy 4
News Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09) 5 hr Ize Found 71,363
News Missing 5-year-old Florida girl likely was abdu... (Feb '09) 16 hr zazz 98,336
News Angelina Jolie Continues To Snub Her Father Jon... (Jan '06) Fri KEEPITREAL 170
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) Feb 7 silly rabbit 313,268
See all Fort Lauderdale Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fort Lauderdale Forum Now

Fort Lauderdale Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fort Lauderdale Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iraq
  3. Syria
  4. North Korea
  5. Super Bowl
  1. Iran
  2. South Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Mexico
  5. Earthquake
 

Fort Lauderdale, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,445 • Total comments across all topics: 278,797,539

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC