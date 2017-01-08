Yellow caution tape blocks the entran...

Yellow caution tape blocks the entrance to the baggage

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: The Star Press

The man accused of killing five people in a shooting rampage at the airport here faces a court appearance Monday. Motive of Florida airport killer remains a mystery The man accused of killing five people in a shooting rampage at the airport here faces a court appearance Monday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Star Press.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fort Lauderdale Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 1 min Patriot AKA Bozo 62,762
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 2 min OBAMANTION 1,473,931
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 13 min Fit2Serve 313,158
News Police: 5 dead, 8 wounded in shooting at Florid... 2 hr kuda 31
News Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09) 11 hr TRD 71,285
the outlaws motorcycle gang in south Florida is... (Feb '11) 13 hr Justacj 260
News US veteran arrested in airport shooting; 5 dead... 15 hr Battle Tested 12
See all Fort Lauderdale Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fort Lauderdale Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Rip Current Statement for Broward County was issued at January 09 at 4:50AM EST

Fort Lauderdale Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fort Lauderdale Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Toyota
  3. Mexico
  4. Bin Laden
  5. South Korea
  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. Gunman
  4. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  5. Afghanistan
 

Fort Lauderdale, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,395 • Total comments across all topics: 277,742,982

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC