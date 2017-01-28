Woman fatally stabbed man during argu...

Woman fatally stabbed man during argument, police say

Next Story Prev Story
49 min ago Read more: South Florida Sun-Sentinel

A Pompano Beach man died Friday after being stabbed during an argument, according to the Broward County Sheriff's Office. Robert Maxwell, 28, was found injured at a house in the 2800 block of Northeast 12th Avenue in Pompano Beach at about 9:40 p.m. He was taken to Broward Health Medical Center in Fort Lauderdale, where he was pronounced dead.

Start the conversation, or Read more at South Florida Sun-Sentinel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fort Lauderdale Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 1 min OzRitz 1,486,627
News Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09) 32 min TRD 71,327
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 7 hr Patriot AKA Bozo 63,022
News Missing 5-year-old Florida girl likely was abdu... (Feb '09) 9 hr zazz 98,318
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) Fri silly rabbit 313,235
News Multiple people shot, at least 3 dead at Fort L... Jan 26 Liz Cromwell 4
News Traffic detoured on Seabreeze Boulevard in Fort... Jan 25 Fed Up FTL 1
See all Fort Lauderdale Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fort Lauderdale Forum Now

Fort Lauderdale Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fort Lauderdale Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. American Idol
  3. Mexico
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. Climate Change
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
 

Fort Lauderdale, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,286 • Total comments across all topics: 278,344,066

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC