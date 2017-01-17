Why did airport shooter have Florida ...

Why did airport shooter have Florida license if he apparently never lived here?

Esteban Santiago, the Iraq war veteran accused of killing five people and severely injuring six others during a shooting spree at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, has a valid Florida driver's license. Beth Frady, deputy communications director for Florida Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles, said Santiago, 26, showed enough credentials to obtain the license in August of 2012.

