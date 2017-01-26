Who wants $618 million in tax cuts? Probably not Florida Legislature
Gov. Rick Scott unveiled an ambitious tax cutting plan Wednesday, but given the state's looming budget issues there's a good chance he'll hear a word from the Legislature that is becoming increasingly common in his final years in office: No. Just hours after Scott unveiled his plan to cut $618 million in taxes - mostly benefiting businesses - state legislators with histories of backing tax cuts were already pumping the breaks.
