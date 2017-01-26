Who wants $618 million in tax cuts? P...

Who wants $618 million in tax cuts? Probably not Florida Legislature

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: The Miami Herald

Gov. Rick Scott unveiled an ambitious tax cutting plan Wednesday, but given the state's looming budget issues there's a good chance he'll hear a word from the Legislature that is becoming increasingly common in his final years in office: No. Just hours after Scott unveiled his plan to cut $618 million in taxes - mostly benefiting businesses - state legislators with histories of backing tax cuts were already pumping the breaks.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fort Lauderdale Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 4 min Injudgement 1,485,412
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 1 hr TRUMP KNOWS BETTER 62,998
News Traffic detoured on Seabreeze Boulevard in Fort... 16 hr Fed Up FTL 1
News Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09) 18 hr Ize Found 71,323
News Multiple people shot, at least 3 dead at Fort L... 23 hr Anti-Stupidity 3
Looking for a pure boy Shih Tzu to breed with m... (May '12) Wed Krystalthomas101 23
Review: Law Offices Of George Castrataro (Feb '15) Tue Vote Scott 233
See all Fort Lauderdale Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fort Lauderdale Forum Now

Fort Lauderdale Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fort Lauderdale Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Fort Lauderdale, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,382 • Total comments across all topics: 278,270,963

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC