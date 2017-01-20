What happened to those Broward guys arrested in child pornography cases last sumer

From the four well-publicized summer arrests in Broward County involving child pornography, one man sits in state prison, one man sits in county jail with his mail and phone privileges cut off, one man's about to be sentenced to federal prison and the fourth is out on house arrest, although he visited relatives at Thanksgiving. A tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that someone was transmitting child pornography pictures from spots around town led police to Sean Grealy of Wilton Manors.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.