Virginia Beach grandfather dies in Fo...

Virginia Beach grandfather dies in Fort Lauderdale airport attack

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: WTVR Richmond

VIRGINIA BEACH. Va. - One of the victims killed in the Fort Lauderdale Airport attack on Friday was from Virginia Beach, according to members of the man's family.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTVR Richmond.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fort Lauderdale Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 4 min The Truth 313,164
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 7 min Realtime 1,474,674
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 7 hr don t drink the k... 62,793
News Police: 5 dead, 8 wounded in shooting at Florid... 18 hr kuda 36
News Yellow caution tape blocks the entrance to the ... 21 hr Le Jimbo 1
News Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09) Sun TRD 71,285
the outlaws motorcycle gang in south Florida is... (Feb '11) Sun Justacj 260
See all Fort Lauderdale Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fort Lauderdale Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Rip Current Statement for Broward County was issued at January 10 at 4:10AM EST

Fort Lauderdale Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fort Lauderdale Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Death Penalty
  5. North Korea
 

Fort Lauderdale, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,734 • Total comments across all topics: 277,771,889

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC