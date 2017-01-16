Three people killed in Margate crash ...

Three people killed in Margate crash identified

Pearl Hirsch, 88, was driving a Honda Civic west on Atlantic Boulevard when it struck a Ford F-450 at Lakewood Circle, Margate police said. Hirsch and her two passengers, Doris Kiviat, 83, and Stanley Kiviat, 86, were killed, authorities said.

