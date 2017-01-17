Three months after swarming bees atta...

Three months after swarming bees attack her, woman fights to get rid of them

Next Story Prev Story
23 min ago Read more: South Florida Sun-Sentinel

In October of 2016, Maria Sica and her dog were attacked by bees. It's been three months and the bees are still there.

Start the conversation, or Read more at South Florida Sun-Sentinel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fort Lauderdale Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 2 hr TRUMPTRUMPTRUMP 1,479,504
Derrick Jones former wave 3 anchor from louisvi... (Aug '13) 5 hr unknown 26
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 15 hr Susanm 313,195
News Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09) 17 hr TRD 71,308
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) Tue Brian_G 62,878
News Missing 5-year-old Florida girl likely was abdu... (Feb '09) Mon Joy 98,315
Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel is a disgrace Sun Robbie Parker 1
See all Fort Lauderdale Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fort Lauderdale Forum Now

Fort Lauderdale Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fort Lauderdale Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Mexico
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Climate Change
  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Health Care
  4. Iran
  5. Wikileaks
 

Fort Lauderdale, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,188 • Total comments across all topics: 278,014,612

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC