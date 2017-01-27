Third teen arrested; suspected in Pla...

Third teen arrested; suspected in Plantation shopping center assaults

Women trying to shop for groceries or socialize were ambushed and robbed of cash, electronics - and in two cases, their cars - in six incidents in Broward County , police say. Women trying to shop for groceries or socialize were ambushed and robbed of cash, electronics - and in two cases, their cars - in six incidents in Broward County , police say.

