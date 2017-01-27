Third teen arrested; suspected in Plantation shopping center assaults
Women trying to shop for groceries or socialize were ambushed and robbed of cash, electronics - and in two cases, their cars - in six incidents in Broward County , police say. Women trying to shop for groceries or socialize were ambushed and robbed of cash, electronics - and in two cases, their cars - in six incidents in Broward County , police say.
Start the conversation, or Read more at South Florida Sun-Sentinel.
Add your comments below
Fort Lauderdale Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|1 min
|Grey Ghost
|1,486,112
|Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09)
|3 min
|Ize Found
|71,326
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|24 min
|Brian_G
|63,010
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|42 min
|silly rabbit
|313,235
|Missing 5-year-old Florida girl likely was abdu... (Feb '09)
|1 hr
|zazz
|98,317
|Multiple people shot, at least 3 dead at Fort L...
|Thu
|Liz Cromwell
|4
|Traffic detoured on Seabreeze Boulevard in Fort...
|Wed
|Fed Up FTL
|1
Find what you want!
Search Fort Lauderdale Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC