Thieves steal truck, then trailer
The Broward Sheriff's Office is asking the public's help in identifying a pair of crooks who stole a pickup truck in Broward county and used it to steal a trailer in December. James Foster, who said he trained in Anchorage with Esteban Santiago, called the Fort Lauderdale airport shooter "just a regular guy working as a security guard."
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.
Add your comments below
Fort Lauderdale Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|1 min
|blue_skies
|1,484,476
|Looking for a pure boy Shih Tzu to breed with m... (May '12)
|39 min
|Krystalthomas101
|23
|Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09)
|11 hr
|TRD
|71,322
|Review: Law Offices Of George Castrataro (Feb '15)
|15 hr
|Vote Scott
|233
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|16 hr
|Into The Night
|62,985
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|Mon
|ThomasA
|313,233
|Missing 5-year-old Florida girl likely was abdu... (Feb '09)
|Jan 22
|zazz
|98,316
Find what you want!
Search Fort Lauderdale Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC