The Latest, victims: Ohio woman kille...

The Latest, victims: Ohio woman killed in airport shooting

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Waco Tribune-Herald

The Latest on the five people killed in the airport shooting in Fort Lauderdale, Florida : An Ohio woman is one of the five victims of the Florida airport shooting and her husband was critically injured in the attack. Steve Reineccius confirmed Saturday over Facebook that his grandmother Shirley Timmons was killed when a gunman opened fire in a baggage claim area at a Fort Lauderdale airport.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Waco Tribune-Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fort Lauderdale Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 1 min Realtime 1,473,615
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 29 min Patriot AKA Bozo 62,738
News Police: 5 dead, 8 wounded in shooting at Florid... 35 min kuda 26
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 5 hr Steven Kink 313,147
News 5 dead, 9 injured in shooting at Fort Lauderdal... 6 hr Cordwainer Trout 7
News Douglas Elliman broadens South Florida reach 8 hr Christsharia sLaw 1
News US veteran arrested in airport shooting; 5 dead... 10 hr The Mule 11
See all Fort Lauderdale Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fort Lauderdale Forum Now

Fort Lauderdale Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fort Lauderdale Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Toyota
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Gunman
  5. Bin Laden
  1. South Korea
  2. China
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Health Care
 

Fort Lauderdale, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,692 • Total comments across all topics: 277,713,599

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC