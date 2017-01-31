Teen pilot on trip back from Fort Lau...

Teen pilot on trip back from Fort Lauderdale makes emergency landing on golf course

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: South Florida Sun-Sentinel

The teens left from Witham Field in Stuart Saturday and flew to Ft. Lauderdale for lunch and then they planned to fly back to Stuart Saturday afternoon.

Start the conversation, or Read more at South Florida Sun-Sentinel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fort Lauderdale Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 5 min Guest 1,487,748
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 6 hr Patriot AKA Bozo 63,043
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 17 hr ThomasA 313,250
News Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09) 19 hr Ize Found 71,331
News Missing 5-year-old Florida girl likely was abdu... (Feb '09) 20 hr zazz 98,321
News Multiple people shot, at least 3 dead at Fort L... Jan 26 Liz Cromwell 4
News Traffic detoured on Seabreeze Boulevard in Fort... Jan 25 Fed Up FTL 1
See all Fort Lauderdale Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fort Lauderdale Forum Now

Fort Lauderdale Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fort Lauderdale Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Supreme Court
  4. American Idol
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Iraq
  5. Pakistan
 

Fort Lauderdale, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,681 • Total comments across all topics: 278,427,956

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC