Teen driver in crash that killed Coral Springs teacher is charged with vehicular homicide
A Fort Lauderdale teenager accused of driving a stolen car and being involved in a crash that left a Parkland woman dead was charged with vehicular homicide, grand theft auto and 14 other offenses. A judge ordered bonds totaling $666,000 during Abraham's court appearance Wednesday, when he appeared in an orange jumpsuit and used a walker.
Start the conversation, or Read more at South Florida Sun-Sentinel.
Add your comments below
Fort Lauderdale Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|11 min
|MindBlown
|1,476,040
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|2 hr
|Popz7778
|313,170
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|6 hr
|Jemz5248
|62,830
|Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09)
|8 hr
|Alford
|71,293
|Missing 5-year-old Florida girl likely was abdu... (Feb '09)
|Tue
|zazz
|98,308
|Police: 5 dead, 8 wounded in shooting at Florid...
|Jan 9
|kuda
|36
|Yellow caution tape blocks the entrance to the ...
|Jan 9
|Le Jimbo
|1
Find what you want!
Search Fort Lauderdale Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC