Teen driver in crash that killed Cora...

Teen driver in crash that killed Coral Springs teacher is charged with vehicular homicide

Next Story Prev Story
23 min ago Read more: South Florida Sun-Sentinel

A Fort Lauderdale teenager accused of driving a stolen car and being involved in a crash that left a Parkland woman dead was charged with vehicular homicide, grand theft auto and 14 other offenses. A judge ordered bonds totaling $666,000 during Abraham's court appearance Wednesday, when he appeared in an orange jumpsuit and used a walker.

Start the conversation, or Read more at South Florida Sun-Sentinel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fort Lauderdale Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 11 min MindBlown 1,476,040
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 2 hr Popz7778 313,170
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 6 hr Jemz5248 62,830
News Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09) 8 hr Alford 71,293
News Missing 5-year-old Florida girl likely was abdu... (Feb '09) Tue zazz 98,308
News Police: 5 dead, 8 wounded in shooting at Florid... Jan 9 kuda 36
News Yellow caution tape blocks the entrance to the ... Jan 9 Le Jimbo 1
See all Fort Lauderdale Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fort Lauderdale Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Rip Current Statement for Broward County was issued at January 12 at 4:04AM EST

Fort Lauderdale Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fort Lauderdale Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Iran
  1. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  2. Climate Change
  3. South Korea
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Syria
 

Fort Lauderdale, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,603 • Total comments across all topics: 277,830,926

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC