Southwest to add four new international routes from Fort Lauderdale on June 4
On Wednesday, the Dallas-based carrier opened sales for its new nonstop route from Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International to Grand Cayman's Owen Roberts International Airport, which is set to begin June 4, pending final government approval. Travelers can take advantage of fares from $89 one-way from Fort Lauderdale to Grand Cayman, for purchase before 11:59 p.m. on Jan. 26, Southwest said.
