South Florida hotel performance slips...

South Florida hotel performance slips in December, data shows

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: South Florida Sun-Sentinel

The Southern Association of Colleges & Employers hosted its annual conference at the Westin Beach Resort & Spa in Fort Lauderdale from Dec. 4-7, 2016, which attracted about 350 attendees. The Southern Association of Colleges & Employers hosted its annual conference at the Westin Beach Resort & Spa in Fort Lauderdale from Dec. 4-7, 2016, which attracted about 350 attendees.

Start the conversation, or Read more at South Florida Sun-Sentinel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fort Lauderdale Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 1 min Guest 1,483,803
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 19 min John-K 313,232
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 2 hr Climate Master 62,985
News Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09) Sun TRD 71,320
News Missing 5-year-old Florida girl likely was abdu... (Feb '09) Sun zazz 98,316
Annika Dean Mormon Crisis Actress Jan 19 Joseph Smithy 1
News Multiple people shot, at least 3 dead at Fort L... Jan 19 Robbie Parker 2
See all Fort Lauderdale Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fort Lauderdale Forum Now

Fort Lauderdale Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fort Lauderdale Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Fort Lauderdale, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,918 • Total comments across all topics: 278,185,935

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC