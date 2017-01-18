Smoke seen for miles from building fi...

Smoke seen for miles from building fire near executive airport

Crews from Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue are at the scene of a building fire north of Fort Lauderdale Executive Airport. The unconfirmed address of the blaze is the 1700 block of West McNab Road, west of I-95 and north of W. Cypress Creek Road.

