Sister: Iowa man killed at Florida airport; wife wounded

The sister of an Iowa man says he was among the five people killed in the Fort Lauderdale, Florida, airport shooting. Elizabeth Oehme-Miller told The Associated Press by phone Saturday that her brother, 57-year-old Michael Oehme, was killed in Friday's attack and that her brother's wife, Kari Oehme, was shot in the shoulder and is expected to recover.

