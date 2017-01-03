Sister: Iowa man killed at Florida airport; wife wounded
The sister of an Iowa man says he was among the five people killed in the Fort Lauderdale, Florida, airport shooting. Elizabeth Oehme-Miller told The Associated Press by phone Saturday that her brother, 57-year-old Michael Oehme, was killed in Friday's attack and that her brother's wife, Kari Oehme, was shot in the shoulder and is expected to recover.
