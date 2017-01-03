Shooting suspect's mental issues may ...

Shooting suspect's mental issues may explain little

Read more: WLOX-TV Biloxi

Esteban Santiago is taken from the Broward County main jail as he is transported to the federal courthouse in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., on Monday, Jan. 9, 2017. Santiago is accused of fatally shooting ... NEW YORK - Esteban Santiago, the 26-year-old man held in the fatal shootings last week at Fort Lauderdale's airport, reportedly has a history of mental difficulties and it's tempting to assume they explain the crime.

