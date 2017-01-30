Shoot three pointers every day in January? No sweat for this Big Brother duo

A Fort Lauderdale attorney and his little brother from Big Brothers shoot three-pointers daily as part of a fitness challenge A Fort Lauderdale attorney and his little brother from Big Brothers shoot three-pointers daily as part of a fitness challenge A Fort Lauderdale attorney and his little brother from Big Brothers shoot three-pointers daily as part of a fitness challenge The 17-year-old catches it, focuses on the hoop ahead and shoots a three-point basket just before dusk at Holiday Park in Fort Lauderdale. They were on day five of their challenge to shoot three-pointers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at South Florida Sun-Sentinel.