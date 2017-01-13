SERIOUSLY: Fort Lauderdale Airport To Have Memorial Service In Baggage Claim
The Honorable Broward County Mayor Barbara Sharief and the Broward County Aviation Department will host a brief Moment of Reflection for the airport employees who wish to begin the healing process from last week's attack. Following the brief comments by Mayor Sharief and Elder John Brush with the Broward Church of Christ, and throughout the day, employees will have the opportunity to reflect on the events of the past week and begin the healing process.
