Second lawsuit filed in 2015 Akron plane crash 22 mins ago
A second lawsuit has been filed over the 2015 plane crash that killed nine people and destroyed an apartment building in Akron. According to the Akron Beacon Journal , Beth Montgomery, one of the tenants of the apartment building, has filed a complaint against the company that owned the plane, ExecuFlight Inc. of Fort Lauderdale, Florida and the estates of the co-pilots Renato Marchese and Oscar Chavez.
