Rubio's fish tacos arrive in South Florida
Rubio's Coastal Grill has opened in Fort Lauderdale, Coconut Creek and Miami, where diners can taste its famed beer-battered fish taco in a soft-corn tortilla. The coastal trio platter features a grilled shrimp taco, a blackened mahi mahi taco and the Rubio's original fish taco.
