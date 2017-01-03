Rubio's fish tacos arrive in South Fl...

Rubio's fish tacos arrive in South Florida

Next Story Prev Story
29 min ago Read more: South Florida Sun-Sentinel

Rubio's Coastal Grill has opened in Fort Lauderdale, Coconut Creek and Miami, where diners can taste its famed beer-battered fish taco in a soft-corn tortilla. The coastal trio platter features a grilled shrimp taco, a blackened mahi mahi taco and the Rubio's original fish taco.

Start the conversation, or Read more at South Florida Sun-Sentinel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fort Lauderdale Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 31 min OBAMANATION 1,470,720
News Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09) 2 hr TRD 71,276
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 7 hr Hanukah Hal 313,111
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 9 hr carmino seranni 62,647
News Second woman sought in luxury watch thefts from... (Mar '16) Dec 31 lawyers indabag 6
Review: Law Offices Of George Castrataro (Feb '15) Dec 31 ItsMe 232
Trader Jacks on A1A (Aug '09) Dec 29 Junior 28
See all Fort Lauderdale Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fort Lauderdale Forum Now

Fort Lauderdale Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fort Lauderdale Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Gunman
  4. North Korea
  5. Super Bowl
  1. Syria
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. South Korea
  4. General Motors
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Fort Lauderdale, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,928 • Total comments across all topics: 277,580,852

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC