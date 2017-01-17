Rme and Synthax Announce Fireface Ufx II Interface
Ft. Lauderdale, FL - WNAMM Booth# 6610a Synthax, Inc ., the Americas distributor for RME, a leading manufacturer of high quality digital audio solutions, introduces the new RME Fireface UFX II audio production interface. With exceptional flexibility and compatibility, the inclusion of DURec , and RME's famous low latency hardware and driver designs, the Fireface UFX II delivers a rich feature set that will appeal to users in both high end home studios and commercial audio production facilities.
