Rick Springfield to Host 2018 Edition of The 80s Cruise

Rick Springfield will host and headline the 2018 edition of The 80s Cruise, which takes place in March of next year. Rick will be the first music star to serve as emcee of the seagoing festival, which also will feature Mike + the Mechanics , original Foreigner singer Lou Gramm , Loverboy , The Tubes , Thomas Dolby , ex- Katrina & the Waves singer Katrina Leskanich and Tommy Tutone .

