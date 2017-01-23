Rick Springfield to Host 2018 Edition of The 80s Cruise
Rick Springfield will host and headline the 2018 edition of The 80s Cruise, which takes place in March of next year. Rick will be the first music star to serve as emcee of the seagoing festival, which also will feature Mike + the Mechanics , original Foreigner singer Lou Gramm , Loverboy , The Tubes , Thomas Dolby , ex- Katrina & the Waves singer Katrina Leskanich and Tommy Tutone .
Start the conversation, or Read more at WJXA-FM Nashville.
Add your comments below
Fort Lauderdale Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|1 min
|blue_skies
|1,484,476
|Looking for a pure boy Shih Tzu to breed with m... (May '12)
|39 min
|Krystalthomas101
|23
|Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09)
|11 hr
|TRD
|71,322
|Review: Law Offices Of George Castrataro (Feb '15)
|15 hr
|Vote Scott
|233
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|16 hr
|Into The Night
|62,985
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|Mon
|ThomasA
|313,233
|Missing 5-year-old Florida girl likely was abdu... (Feb '09)
|Jan 22
|zazz
|98,316
Find what you want!
Search Fort Lauderdale Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC