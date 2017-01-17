Received a robocall about a 'free' cr...

Received a robocall about a 'free' cruise? You could receive $500 under $76 million settlement

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Alabama Live

If you've ever had your day interrupted by a robocall offering a "free" Caribbean cruise in exchange for a few minutes of your time, you could be eligible for some money. Caribbean Cruise Line has agreed to pay up to $76 million to settle a class action lawsuit alleging the Fort Lauderdale, Florida-based company and its co-defendants violated the Telephone Consumer Protection Act by making millions of unwanted robocalls.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fort Lauderdale Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 3 min sonicfilter 1,480,723
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 9 min Patriot AKA Bozo 62,925
News Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08) 12 min Into The Night 7,993
News Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09) 7 hr TRD 71,312
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 14 hr Sammy Davis Junior 313,199
News Broward County Republicans say goodbye to Presi... (Jan '09) 18 hr Janny 91
What's with Reviving all these Old Threads? Wed Probation Officer 1
See all Fort Lauderdale Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fort Lauderdale Forum Now

Fort Lauderdale Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fort Lauderdale Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Fort Lauderdale, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,891 • Total comments across all topics: 278,061,453

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC