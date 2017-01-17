Received a robocall about a 'free' cruise? You could receive $500 under $76 million settlement

If you've ever had your day interrupted by a robocall offering a "free" Caribbean cruise in exchange for a few minutes of your time, you could be eligible for some money. Caribbean Cruise Line has agreed to pay up to $76 million to settle a class action lawsuit alleging the Fort Lauderdale, Florida-based company and its co-defendants violated the Telephone Consumer Protection Act by making millions of unwanted robocalls.

