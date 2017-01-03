Rare glass penny from World War II sells for $70k
A rare experimental glass penny made during World War II has netted a pretty penny at auction - selling for $70,500. Heritage Auctions announced Friday that the penny was sold during Thursday's auction based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, to an American buyer who wishes to remain anonymous.
