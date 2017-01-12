Random Thoughts About Florida Open Carry & "Gun Free Zones"
Yet it remains one of the handful of states that don't allow some form of open carry. Although it's hardly practiced - thanks to law enforcement ready, willing and able to charge open carriers with Disorderly Conduct or Breach of Peace - even gun-averse Massachusetts recognizes the right to bear arms in plain view.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AmmoLand.
Add your comments below
Fort Lauderdale Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|4 min
|Realtime
|1,478,193
|Missing 5-year-old Florida girl likely was abdu... (Feb '09)
|32 min
|zazz
|98,313
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|56 min
|Paris Aron Presley
|62,859
|Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09)
|1 hr
|TRD
|71,299
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|5 hr
|cpeter1313
|313,188
|Florida considers ways to ease school testing
|Sat
|MichaelNudite
|1
|Derrick Jones former wave 3 anchor from louisvi... (Aug '13)
|Fri
|Tanesha
|25
Find what you want!
Search Fort Lauderdale Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC