Puerto Rico police seized guns from alleged airport shooter Esteban Santiago - Sat, 14 Jan 2017 PST
More than four years before accused airport shooter Esteban Santiago killed five and wounded six others, Puerto Rico police in his hometown of Penuelas confiscated one or more handguns he possessed while conducting an investigation into his behavior. What exactly triggered the investigation is not known, since Santiago's file has been removed from the Firearms License Office here, presumably by federal investigators, according to police press officer Edward Ramirez.
