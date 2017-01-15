Prosecutors may seek death penalty in...

Prosecutors may seek death penalty in Florida airport attack, but federal executions are rare

Esteban Santiago is taken from the Broward County main jail as he is transported to the federal courthouse in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, U.S., January 9, 2017. Federal death-penalty cases are rare, but prosecutors are already exploring the possibility of seeking the execution of a military veteran accused of flying from Alaska to Florida to gun down people at the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport.

