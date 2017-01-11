Police: Mother, child found dead in a...

Police: Mother, child found dead in apparent murder-suicide

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Fredericksburg.com

Thank you for reading 10 free articles on Fredericksburg.com. You can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles, or you can purchase a subscription and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fredericksburg.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fort Lauderdale Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 4 min Cheech the Conser... 1,476,025
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 1 hr Jemz5248 62,830
News Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09) 3 hr Alford 71,293
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 7 hr Canadian Analoriface 313,169
News Missing 5-year-old Florida girl likely was abdu... (Feb '09) Tue zazz 98,308
News Police: 5 dead, 8 wounded in shooting at Florid... Jan 9 kuda 36
News Yellow caution tape blocks the entrance to the ... Jan 9 Le Jimbo 1
See all Fort Lauderdale Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fort Lauderdale Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Rip Current Statement for Broward County was issued at January 11 at 4:42AM EST

Fort Lauderdale Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fort Lauderdale Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
  1. Climate Change
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Death Penalty
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
 

Fort Lauderdale, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,530 • Total comments across all topics: 277,826,276

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC