Police hunt violent crew of Florida robbers
Police are hunting for a violent crew of South Florida robbers who have recently attacked multiple women in shopping center parking lots. The SunSentinel reports that the group has ambushed women with beatings and pepper spray while stealing purses, cash and electronics this week at shopping centers in Plantation, Fort Lauderdale and Dania Beach.
Fort Lauderdale Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|1 min
|ritedownthemiddle
|1,483,938
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|2 hr
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|62,986
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|2 hr
|ThomasA
|313,233
|Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09)
|Sun
|TRD
|71,320
|Missing 5-year-old Florida girl likely was abdu... (Feb '09)
|Sun
|zazz
|98,316
|Annika Dean Mormon Crisis Actress
|Jan 19
|Joseph Smithy
|1
|Multiple people shot, at least 3 dead at Fort L...
|Jan 19
|Robbie Parker
|2
